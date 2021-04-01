Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $734,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

