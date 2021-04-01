Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lightspeed POS Put Options (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 827 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,099% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $47,157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $4,703,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $16,428,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 94,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,126. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -79.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.