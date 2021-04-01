KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,862,800 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 2,290,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. KWG Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46.
KWG Group Company Profile
