Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,056,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after purchasing an additional 125,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.60. 197,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.