United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

