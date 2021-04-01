Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 854 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

MO traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $50.41. 92,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

