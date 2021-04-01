Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 85.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $500.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.12 and its 200-day moving average is $519.72. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

