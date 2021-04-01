Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.68 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

