Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.
Shares of GES traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
