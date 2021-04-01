Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Shares of GES traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

