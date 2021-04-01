Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioNTech by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 209,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BioNTech by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 184,896 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 43,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,155. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

