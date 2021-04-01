Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $34,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 8,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,272. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

