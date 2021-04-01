Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 41,445 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the quarter. Albany International makes up about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $55,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 135.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 339.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

AIN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

