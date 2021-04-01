Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $4.67

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. 191,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 5,105,476 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

