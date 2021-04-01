Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Receives $13.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

DESP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

DESP traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. 5,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,347. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $977.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

