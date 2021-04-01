5,233 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.