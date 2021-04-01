Indexed Finance Price Tops $5.78 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $471,907.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00009796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00063709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00329413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.08 or 0.00805062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028858 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

