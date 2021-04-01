Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,057,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641,302 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,735,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 589,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 360,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 231,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,213.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

