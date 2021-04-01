Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $799,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.59 and a twelve month high of $512.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

