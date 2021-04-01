Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 55,524 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $596,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $13.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $535.29. 175,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,704. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.51 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.76. The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

