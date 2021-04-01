WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,266. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

