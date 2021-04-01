Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $17.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 19,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

