Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

