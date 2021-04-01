Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Update

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Roan Holdings Group stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. Roan Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.