Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT at $205.82

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.35. 21,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.44. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

