iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Down 4.5%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 1,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $501.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iCAD by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 103,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

