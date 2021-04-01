Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%.

NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,232. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $139,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,863 shares of company stock worth $227,375. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

