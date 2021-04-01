WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $94.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.09.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,059. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

