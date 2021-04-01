Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.89

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.89 and last traded at $197.36, with a volume of 7240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.