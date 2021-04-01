Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Drops By 21.8%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 495,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNSDF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Renault from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. Renault has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

