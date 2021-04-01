Insider Buying: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$817,255.26.
Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00.
Shares of GCG stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.50. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.12. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$32.30. The company has a market cap of C$818.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
