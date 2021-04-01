DigixDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $38.71 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $38.71 million and $241,807.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $377.30 or 0.00638753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00052067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00032585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.00650087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 102,593 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.