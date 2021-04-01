Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 142,126 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter.

TAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.63. 117,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

