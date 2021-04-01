Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $68.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up approximately 1.6% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $68,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHE traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.76. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.53 and a 200 day moving average of $491.71. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $394.47 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

