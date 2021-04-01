PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 1,845,329 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 217.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $862.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

