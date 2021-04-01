PFM Health Sciences LP Makes New $16.20 Million Investment in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 386,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

STTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

