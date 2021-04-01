Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

