PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $53.74 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 308,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,739,000. McKesson accounts for about 1.9% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $193.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,943. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $121.15 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

