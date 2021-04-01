UBS Oconnor LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 951.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. 83,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,208. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.38 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

