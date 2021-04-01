PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $22.39 Million in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,669,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JWS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 6,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

