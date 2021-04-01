Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.76 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

