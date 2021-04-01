JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 489,806 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $329,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,730. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

