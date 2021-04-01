JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $262,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $49.48. 107,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

