JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,123,185 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $354,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.