UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,652 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

ICSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 737,983 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

