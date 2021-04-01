Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Aflac accounts for 4.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

AFL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,543. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

