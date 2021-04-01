Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.16. 35,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

