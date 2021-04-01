Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,542 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,071. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

