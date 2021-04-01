Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 37,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,530. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

