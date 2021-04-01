Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 369,724 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

