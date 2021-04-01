Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,637 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 4.58% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ FTXL traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,846. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32.

